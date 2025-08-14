Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / FIIs vs DIIs: Reversing roles in India's equity market after 25 years

FIIs vs DIIs: Reversing roles in India's equity market after 25 years

With enough firepower to counter FIIs, DIIs have made India's equity market more resilient, but what's driving the shift?

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market
premium

UTI, which was by far the largest mutual fund at the time, faced serious problems in its assured-return schemes in 1998. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Janak Raj Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 1992, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), or foreign portfolio investors, were allowed to participate in the Indian equity market, marking a major step in opening the Indian capital market to foreign investment. FIIs began their operations with a modest investment of ₹13 crore in 1992-93. At that time, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), comprising the erstwhile Unit Trust of India (UTI), six bank-sponsored mutual funds, and four financial institution-sponsored mutual funds, were well-established. In 1993, private-sector mutual funds were also allowed, which, along with the mutual funds already in operation, were expected to act as a counterweight to FIIs. The combined
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Mutual Fund Indian equity market Foreign Institutional Investors Capital markets BS Opinion Domestic Institutional Investors
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon