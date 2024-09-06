Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Friendless in neighbourhood: Repairing ties with B'desh must be a priority

Friendless in neighbourhood: Repairing ties with B'desh must be a priority

With the possible exception of Bhutan, India is relatively friendless in South Asia at the moment. Does that matter? Perhaps not, given our sheer size

India’s Bangladesh bets surged before crisis
Premium

Mihir S Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
The ignominious end to Sheikh Hasina’s long tenure as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister has left the country’s future uncertain. And it has left India isolated in South Asia.

There can be disagreements as to why Indian policymakers chose to support Ms Hasina as fervently as they did, even after it became clear that her popularity was fast eroding. But the fact is that they did, and thereby have left Indo-Bangladesh ties in a shambles.

One national government’s apparent support for another country’s leader would be, in most cases, an error of judgement — but one that might also
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon