Friendless in neighbourhood: Repairing ties with B'desh must be a priority

The ignominious end to Sheikh Hasina’s long tenure as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister has left the country’s future uncertain. And it has left India isolated in South Asia.

There can be disagreements as to why Indian policymakers chose to support Ms Hasina as fervently as they did, even after it became clear that her popularity was fast eroding. But the fact is that they did, and thereby have left Indo-Bangladesh ties in a shambles.

One national government’s apparent support for another country’s leader would be, in most cases, an error of judgement — but one that might also