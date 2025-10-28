From despair to action: How India can put an end to stubble burning

Stubble burning has already begun in North India. Over the past seven years, several measures have been trialled to curb this polluting practice — from distributing crop residue management machines and supporting biofuel projects to levying fines. Yet, economic constraints and systemic inefficiencies leave many farmers with limited choices to manage stubble. Although penalties on burning may be tempting, its root causes must be addressed to achieve a lasting solution.

According to Delhi’s Air Quality Decision Support System, stubble burning contributes 15–30 per cent of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution during the peak burning period of around 20 days annually. Since