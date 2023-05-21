From inclusive banking to inclusive insurance

Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), seems to be in a hurry to drive the car in fourth gear on the highway. To make that happen, he wants to fill the tank with enough petrol and make sure that all other accessories are in place — necessary to pick up speed, enhance the driving experience and avoid accidents.

This has been the case of India’s insurance industry even after two decades of privatisation. It’s still a sunrise industry.