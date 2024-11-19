From success to anxiety, Shenzhen braces for impact of Trump presidency

Fifty years ago, on a sultry day in August, I headed to Beijing, China’s capital, from Hong Kong on my first assignment to the country as a junior diplomat. There were no direct flights from Hong Kong, then still a British colony, to Beijing. One had to cross over, on foot, from the border village of Lowu to the Chinese side via a rickety wooden bridge across a stream. From Lowu, a local train took passengers to Guangzhou, from where one could either fly to Beijing or take a train. Lowu was in the middle of green fields of paddy,