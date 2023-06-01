Game-changing moves in green economy

Investors are set to pour more money into solar power than in oil production this year for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency. Overall too, “for every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy. Five years ago, this ratio was

It aims to grow its renewables portfolio from less than 200 megawatts to 10,000 megawatts by the end of the decade, stated ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh. “India will continue to grow in fossil fuel demand until 2040, but at the same time we have to step up our efforts for green energy. We have to do this so that both the worlds can co-exist,” he said.