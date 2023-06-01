close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Game-changing moves in green economy

Of the $2.8 trillion expected to be invested globally in energy this year, clean technologies will likely absorb more than $1.7 trillion

Vandana Gombar
solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
In the week the new parliament building of the world’s most populous country was inaugurated, the energy-transition headline came from India’s top oil explorer — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to invest Rs 1 trillion ($12.1 billion) in clean-power projects by 2030.
It aims to grow its renewables portfolio from less than 200 megawatts to 10,000 megawatts by the end of the decade, stated ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh. “India will continue to grow in fossil fuel demand until 2040, but at the same time we have to step up our efforts for green energy. We have to do this so that both the worlds can co-exist,” he said.
Investors are set to pour more money into solar power than in oil production this year for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency. Overall too, “for every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy. Five years ago, this ratio was
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

Sealing green power for homes and firms

Batteries, metals and a supercycle

Global green growth conundrum

Energy transition in numbers

Coordinating in the battlefield

Curb your enthusiasm

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

The Vande Bharat model

Power distribution utilities: Challenges remain

Topics : BS Opinion Clean energy development

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Game-changing moves in green economy

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
4 min read

Coordinating in the battlefield

self reliance, military, economy, defense
7 min read

A narrative of the mind

MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Concentration concerns

Illustration: binay sinha
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more

Economic growth, GDP
1 min read

Most Popular

The Vande Bharat model

Vande Bharat
6 min read

Curb your enthusiasm

global growth, economic growth
4 min read

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

Illustration: Binay Sinha
5 min read

Coordinating in the battlefield

self reliance, military, economy, defense
7 min read

Game-changing moves in green economy

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon