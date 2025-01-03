Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 11:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Generation Beta: Born into climate change and shifting demographics

Generation Beta: Born into climate change and shifting demographics

Unlike Gen Z, who witnessed the transition from analogue to digital technology, Gen Beta will grow up in a highly technologically integrated world

Infant, new born baby, baby
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sandeep Goyal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Babies born on the first day of 2025 aren’t going to be just the first of the year — they’re the first of a new generation. The incoming Generation Beta — people born between 2025 and 2039 — is the seventh concurrent generation of our times. They’re expected to make up 16 per cent of the global population and many of them are expected to live long enough to see the dawn of the 22nd century. 
 
Unlike Gen Z, who witnessed the transition from analogue to digital technology, Gen Beta will grow up in a highly technologically integrated world, significantly
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change Generation Z Digital technology BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon