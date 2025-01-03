Generation Beta: Born into climate change and shifting demographics

Babies born on the first day of 2025 aren’t going to be just the first of the year — they’re the first of a new generation. The incoming Generation Beta — people born between 2025 and 2039 — is the seventh concurrent generation of our times. They’re expected to make up 16 per cent of the global population and many of them are expected to live long enough to see the dawn of the 22nd century.

Unlike Gen Z, who witnessed the transition from analogue to digital technology, Gen Beta will grow up in a highly technologically integrated world, significantly