These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Unified death reporting is the need of the hour

Common card for travel promises transport revolution in the country

The times they are a-changin'

WI vs IND 5th T20 Playing 11: No changes for India, Windies bring in Joseph

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

The 13th edition of the 50-over cricket World Cup has got going, when the shorter version of the game, the T20 (20 overs each side) is poised to go global.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com