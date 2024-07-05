Goa lessons for BJP

Assembly elections are not due in Goa till 2027. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in power there, should maybe begin worrying.

Goa has two parliamentary seats — South Goa and North Goa. The general elections yielded a shock defeat for the BJP in the South Goa constituency, where it thought it had played a master stroke by fielding Pallavi Dempo as its candidate, expecting that as a new face, she would unseat the Congress from its bastion once more.



The Congress has held the seat 10 times while the BJP has won it twice (1999 and