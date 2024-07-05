Business Standard
Goa lessons for BJP

If the party doesn't want to slip any further, it might want to take a page out of the state's former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's book

Goa assembly election
Premium

Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Assembly elections are not due in Goa till 2027. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in power there, should maybe begin worrying.

Goa has two parliamentary seats — South Goa and North Goa. The general elections yielded a shock defeat for the BJP in the South Goa constituency, where it thought it had played a master stroke by fielding Pallavi Dempo as its candidate, expecting that as a new face, she would unseat the Congress from its bastion once more.
 
The Congress has held the seat 10 times while the BJP has won it twice (1999 and
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

