Govt needs to balance high growth with quality of life for citizens

Over the past few weeks, soaring air pollution in Delhi and other metros has forced Indian policymakers to confront an issue they often prefer to ignore: The need to focus on total emissions, not just the emission intensity of the economy, even as India seeks to accelerate gross domestic product (GDP) growth and march towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

The distinction between total emissions and the emission intensity of the economy is crucial. India has focused on reducing emission intensity — that is, its goal has been to lower emissions per unit of