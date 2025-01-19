Greed to fear, the changing face of cyberfraud and India's challenge

Retired schoolteacher Eloise Parker has a lonely life but shares a warm friendship with Adam Clay, who lives in her barn and works as a beekeeper. One day, Parker falls for a phishing scam that bankrupts her, costing her her life’s savings, including the $2 million-plus from the charity she runs.

Devastated, she kills herself with a gun. Clay discovers her body, and the FBI agent, who is Parker’s daughter, arrests him. After being cleared and released, Clay contacts a mysterious group called the Beekeepers for information that will help him find the people behind the phishing attack on Parker.