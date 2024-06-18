Green agenda of Modi 3.0

In his very first speech to party workers after the election results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the unfolding “green era” and how India seeks to be a leading player in green industrialisation, green energy, and green mobility. This gives an indication of the priority that will likely be attached to a green development path.

In terms of green energy — mainly solar and wind — India already figures among the top countries in annual additions, and is working on expanding the domestic manufacturing base to support this. Every country that is trying to localise manufacturing is facing