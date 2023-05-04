Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

Yet, bans on certain fossil fuels are a way of life in many parts of the world. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the first statewide ban on the use of natural gas in new buildings for heating or cooking this week. For buildings with seven stories or fewer, the ban will kick in from 2026. The provision will take effect in 2029 for all other buildings.

“In a pragmatic, just and well-managed energy transition, we must be laser focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing up viable, affordable zero-carbon alternatives,” COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, who also heads Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, was quoted as saying at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin earlier this week.