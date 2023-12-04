Sensex (1.92%)
Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

Not really, as the turn of events looks like becoming a millstone around the govt's neck as the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing on it

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Premium

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
The indictment by US agencies of Indian criminal Nikhil Gupta for plotting the murder of Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on behalf of an Indian government agent may cause the unravelling of a macho narrative being prepared for the general election of 2024. The unfortunate events may have emerged from the virile foreign policy the BJP government wants to forge for a "new India". 

With the indictment of Gupta, the US now has a leash on the government. How and when it releases more embarrassing information on India's involvement depends on what it wants from the present government.

A charge sheet filed after approval from a grand jury for a criminal trial shows that the US has more
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : separatist leaders US India relations Sikhs in America Sikhs BJP Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

