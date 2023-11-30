Indictment of Indian in US for plot to kill a 'matter of concern': MEA

The case against Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, in a US court in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist , is a "matter of concern", said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Bagchi added that a high-level inquiry committee has been made to look into the relevant aspects of the matter.

"We have said that this is also contrary to government policy. The nexus between organised crime, trafficking, gunrunning and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider and it is for that reason that a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted and we will be guided by its results," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

US authorities said Gupta agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.





Also Read: US sent officials to India to 'press for probe into plot to kill Pannun' "On or about June 9, 2023, CC-1 and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the UC in Manhattan, New York, as an advance payment for the murder," according to the charges.

The indictment has not named the US citizen but The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate banned Sikhs for Justice's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

According to the indictment, "The plot was directed by an Indian government employee who has described himself as a "senior field officer with responsibilities in security management and intelligence and also claims to have served in the Central Reserve Police Force and been trained in battle craft and weapons".

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US in connection with his participation in the plot to murder the individual. It was not immediately clear when Gupta might be extradited to the US.

On Wednesday, Bagchi had said the US side shared some "inputs" pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists and that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on "our national security interests as well" and that relevant departments were examining the issue.

India's stance on Canada

With respect to Canada and the fallout after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist, Bagchi said, "In so far as Canada is concerned, we have said that they have consistently given space to anti-India extremists and that is actually the heart of the issue. Our diplomatic representatives in Canada have borne the brunt of this."

"So, we expect the Government of Canada to live up to its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. We have also seen interference by Canadian diplomats in our internal affairs and that is unacceptable," he added.

