Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Heady to steady: Economic growth slows but becomes more broad-based

Heady to steady: Economic growth slows but becomes more broad-based

Using the widest variety of data available should give a more thorough picture of growth trends

GDP, India GDP
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Pranjul Bhandari
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a period of heady stock market gains alongside impressive gross domestic product (GDP) growth clips, things seem to have cooled off a bit. A barrage of recent data releases gives mixed messages — some positive, some negative, a few improving, others worsening. Meanwhile, the king of all data, GDP growth, comes with its own complexities, with questions around the correct price deflator and volatility in government subsidies. All of this makes it hard to get a clear read on the state of the economy’s growth.
 
We try to address this problem by casting our net wide to cover all
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion economic growth GDP growth Data economic indicators

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon