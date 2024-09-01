Heavy rain damage covered under policy for 'flood' and 'inundation'

Geekay International, a business specialising in cloth and garments, had secured a Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy from National Insurance Co. This policy provided coverage for stock stored at its business premises, which were leased under a leave and licence agreement.

During the policy period of 2011-2012, heavy rains struck Mumbai on August 18, 2011. The intense downpour led to a partial collapse of the building, including the premises housing the insured’s business. As a result, the stock suffered significant water damage.

The insured promptly informed the insurer, which then appointed a surveyor to assess the