Higher money growth does not translate into higher inflation in India

The growth in M3 and M0 has been driven by a rise in currency in circulation, which has increased to

₹43.6 trillion and an increase in time deposits of banks by 17.6 per cent, led by Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

Firstly, the increase in currency in circulation is mostly due to an increase in small denomination notes. In fact, I estimate that an around ₹4 trillion of additional cash is floating in the system on account of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation in April 2025 that has mandated that 90 per cent of all ATMs will dispense notes of smaller denominations, like ₹100 and ₹200.

Secondly, banks have received around $143.5 billion, of which $132.9 billion is through FCNR(B) deposits, $5.3 billion through Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and $5.2 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). So, this has increased time deposits around 2x on an incremental basis, which is not an issue for the banks, as the credit growth remains robust. Thus, robust deposit creation alongside strong credit expansion has contributed to the faster growth in broad money.

In fact, the high M3 growth by itself does not necessarily imply an imminent inflation problem. The rise needs to be viewed in the context of strong credit growth, deposit mobilisation, financial deepening and the expansion of the formal financial system, rather than interpreted mechanically as excess monetary accommodation. Moreover, historical experience provides useful perspective: In FY13, when FCNR(B) was mobilised, M3 growth was 13.6 per cent in 2012-13 and 13.4 per cent in 2013-14, while reserve-money growth accelerated from 6.2 per cent to 14.4 per cent over the same period. Thus, the key issue is not the headline M3 growth rate per se, but whether monetary expansion becomes persistently disconnected from underlying nominal economic activity and translates into broad-based inflationary pressures.

In this regard, I would also like to emphasise the role of the textbook money multiplier, the link between M0 and M3. The money multiplier increased to 6.25 end-October 2026, from 6.15 in end-March 2026, propelled by a declining currency-deposit ratio. However, this is not the correct multiplier in the Indian context. I want to highlight three factors that have significantly dampened the money multiplier in India and hence the ability to create deposits by banks through the familiar multiplier route.

First, the change in the structure of deposits from retail to institutional. The ownership (households, governments, and corporations) structure of bank deposits is changing. Households (HH) remain the largest depositors, but their share is gradually declining as they diversify into mutual funds, equities, and other instruments. This results in deposits being counted under financial institutions. This shifting of HHs/retail deposits towards financial institution (FI) deposits has important regulatory implications through run-off factors (as FI deposits attract 100 per cent run-off factor as compared with merely 5-10 per cent in case of retail deposits). This change in the deposit structure ultimately increases the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirements and lowers the money multiplier and hence the ability of the bank to create deposits. However, effective from 1 April 2026, with the RBI’s revised LCR guidelines, the LCR of banks has increased to 126.74 in June from 124.2 in March 2026.

Second, the impact of the implementation of SNA-SPARSH (Samyochit Pranali Ekikrit Shighra Hastantaran), which is a digital public financial management system introduced by the government to reform how funds flow for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS). Instead of the old system where the Central government gave large advance installments, SNA-SPARSH operates on a “just-in-time” (JIT) release principle. More than 50 CSS have been notified under the SNA-SPARSH.

Due to these, large balances have fully shifted out of commercial banks and has eroded the system’s low-cost current account savings account (Casa) deposits. As per RBI data, both central and state government deposits in the banks have declined by 9 per cent (₹1.5 trillion) in FY26, compared with FY25. Casa deposits have declined by ₹94,385 crore. This phenomenon also lowers the money multiplier and thereby the ability of the banks to create deposits.

Third, the incessant rise in UPI. The UPI reduces the desire of the public to hold cash and keep deposits to make transactions. Thus, a rise in UPI should reduce the money multiplier. My underlying hypothesis is that digital payments substitute cash transactions and therefore reduce the demand for currency held by the public and hence also lowers the money multiplier and thereby deposit creation.

Cumulatively, due to the above three factors, estimation shows that the operating money multiplier in India is around 3.26 — almost half as compared with the textbook multiplier. This implies that the deposit creation capacity of banks is now actually half. For every ₹1, instead of ₹6.25 deposit being created through the multiplier, we are creating ₹3.26.

To sum up, the RBI has been very conscious of monetary management post inflation targeting. The RBI is also currently responding decisively with rate and liquidity management with the inflation outlook warranting such restraint. In an inflation targeting regime, money supply is always endogenous. For the record, average money supply growth for the decade ended FY26 was 10.3 per cent and decisively lagged the nominal gross domestic product growth at 11.3 per cent for the same period.