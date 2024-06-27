Hot wheels that burnished Maruti (and Suzuki)

In the next few days, you might see a headline that Maruti Suzuki’s Swift has sold a cumulative 3 million units since its launch in May 2005. That will be quite a feat for the hatchback, whose new version came out in May and raced to the top of the sales charts, despite not being available for the entire month, and in a country obsessed with sports utility vehicles.

Speaking from memory, two other car models in India would have crossed the 3 million milestone. The little Alto sold 4.5 million before its journey came to an end.