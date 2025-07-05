How India enabled Tibetans to preserve their religion, culture and language

Tenzin Gyatso, the fourteenth Dalai Lama, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend. This is a moment to rejoice in India’s history of solidarity with the Tibetan people, and the fact that the Dalai Lama chose India to be his home when he fled Tibet in 1959. Reducing the event to a matter of political expediency alone keeps us from appreciating the cultural links, meanings, and symbolism at play.

In his autobiography, Freedom in Exile (1990), the Dalai Lama shares that the decision to leave Tibet was made at the insistence of Nechung, the state oracle. He realised that his life