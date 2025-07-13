How tax systems unfairly penalise even honest, hardworking taxpayers

A man hoped marriage would bring small comforts — like someone to make him morning tea. Months later, he sighs and says to a friend: “Earlier I made one cup, now I make two.” So much for simplifying life.

I apologise for starting the column with a politically incorrect joke. But it sums up the situation well: Things meant to ease life sometimes cause double the effort.

The digital tax era promised ease — pre-filled returns, real-time data, and seamless reporting. Instead, it has created a Kafkaesque mess, especially for taxpayers who added a spouse or parent as joint holder