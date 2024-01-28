How to make tax return scrutiny less stressful

Taxpayers disputing NFAC’s decisions can appeal to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, where they can expect justice at the hands of independent judicial officials

In 2022-23, a landmark shift occurred in Indiaian taxation : For the first time, income-tax revenues from individual taxpayers surpassed those from corporations. This breakthrough may be attributed to the successful implementation of the Integrated Taxpayer Data Management System (ITDMS) which aggregates extensive data on various high-value transactions, including cash dealings, jewellery sale and purchase, car purchases, foreign travel, investments in bonds and shares, and earnings such as interest, dividends, and capital gains. This data is sourced from a multitude of entities, including banks, post offices, regional transport offices, depositories, stock exchanges, etc.

Combined with the integration of Tax Deducted