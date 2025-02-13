In step with a reordered world: A Viksit Bharat needs domestic market focus

Economists never tire of pointing out that no economy has been able to sustain growth at over 7 per cent without strong export growth. That was in the heady days of globalisation and booming world trade.

Those days are gone now. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 observes candidly: “Across the world, the focus of policymaking globally has shifted inwards. The promise of shared benefits from a globalised world with open trade, free flow of capital and technology, and sanctity for rules of the game may be behind us. It is as unwelcome and unfortunate as it is real.”

The story