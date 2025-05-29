India a developed nation only when farming becomes profitable, prestigious

At the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reemphasised the need to make India a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of Independence. The agriculture sector holds vast potential to emerge as a driving force in achieving this goal through innovation, economic strength, and environmental sustainability.

In the past, Indian agriculture witnessed a remarkable transformation from a food-insecure to a food-surplus nation, becoming a global success story. There has been a giant leap in food grain production — from a very low level of 50.82 million tonnes in 1950-51 to an all-time high