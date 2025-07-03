India's current account deficit manageable, but financing needs monitoring

Last financial year, India’s current account deficit (CAD) printed at a non-worrisome 0.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), driven by healthy net invisible receipts. It was a whit lower than 0.7 per cent in 2023-24, despite the goods trade deficit rising to 7.3 per cent of GDP from 6.7 per cent.

This happened because both the services trade and secondary income accounts saw a higher surplus, which more than offset the deterioration in the goods trade deficit. Such low reliance on external financing of CAD is a buffer against volatility in capital flows and the attendant currency swings