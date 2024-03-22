Sensex (    %)
                             
India-EFTA investment chapter: A new beginning

EFTA governments have committed to promoting investments, and facilitating job creation (as a result of such investment), as well as cooperating on technology collaboration between EFTA and India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (centre) and members of the European Free Trade Association address the media after signing the deal in New Delhi on Sunday| Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal
Premium

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (centre) and members of the European Free Trade Association address the media after signing the deal in New Delhi on Sunday| Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal

Rajesh Kumar Singh
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
On March 10, 2024, 16 years, and 21 formal rounds of negotiations later, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states signed the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The deal, which marks a significant incremental step in the long-standing relationship between India and the EFTA states (which include Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein), is also a major step forward for India in its approach to bilateral trade agreements.
 
The chapter on investment promotion and cooperation (Investment Chapter) in the TEPA is a first-of-its-kind, wherein a partner country has undertaken a unilateral commitment towards promoting foreign direct
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

