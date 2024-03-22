India-EFTA investment chapter: A new beginning

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (centre) and members of the European Free Trade Association address the media after signing the deal in New Delhi on Sunday| Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal

On March 10, 2024, 16 years, and 21 formal rounds of negotiations later, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states signed the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The deal, which marks a significant incremental step in the long-standing relationship between India and the EFTA states (which include Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein), is also a major step forward for India in its approach to bilateral trade agreements.



The chapter on investment promotion and cooperation (Investment Chapter) in the TEPA is a first-of-its-kind, wherein a partner country has undertaken a unilateral commitment towards promoting foreign direct