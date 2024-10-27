India leans on innovative technologies to manage land and property

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

The global sales of property-related technologies (prop-tech) are estimated to grow from $38 billion in 2024 to $170 billion in 2034, according to a report by Future Market Insights.

“The strong growth dynamics for prop-tech can be attributed to the rapid development of technology and continuing digitalisation in the real estate sector. AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (internet of things), big data, and blockchain being incorporated