India must learn from Japan to win the economic war with Donald Trump

The world could have chosen to deal with Donald Trump’s tariff threats through international coordination (see my “Trade and Trump”, April 17, 2025). It chose not to, with the European Union, Japan, and others signing lopsided deals that give the United States more than they get.

Our own negotiations have so far come to nought. We face amongst the highest tariffs of any country. Mr Trump has supplemented his tariffs with claims (of making peace between India and Pakistan), insults (“dead economy”), and threats (cosying up to Pakistan’s military leader). So where are we, and what are our options?

T