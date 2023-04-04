India needs its conglomerates

In this section

An amazing and scary month

An old solution to the emission problem

Time to avoid the 'last hike'

The new corner office favourite

Growth of core sector output recovers to 3-month high in September

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Warning signal for economy as headline inflation heads to high core

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Economists seem to be living in a time-warp, an alternate universe divorced from current realities. When you hear the same remedies being trotted out repeatedly, no matter what the situation, one wonders if they are capable of agile thinking.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com