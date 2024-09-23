India overtakes China as top EM market, but China's achievements noteworthy

According to Morgan Stanley, India crossed China to become the largest market in the emerging markets (EM) universe at the end of August. This is based on India’s weight in the MSCI All Countries World IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) index. This will soon be reflected in the MSCI Emerging Market indices as well.

The MSCI All Countries World index is the primary measure of global stock market performance. Today, India ranks as the fifth-largest market in this global index, tied with France, with a weight of 2.35 per cent. The US has the highest weighting