India's FDI puzzle: Why India Inc is investing more abroad than at home

Why did India’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows plunge by 96 per cent last financial year? They were estimated at $0.35 billion in 2024-25, compared to $10.13 billion in the previous year. That was not just a record drop in one year, but also the lowest level of net FDI inflows into the country in at least the last two decades.

A quick analysis of the data reveals that there were two factors responsible for this sharp decline: A 16 per cent rise in repatriation and disinvestment by foreign investors in existing companies to $51.5 billion, and a 75