India's future hinges on the Gangetic plain

Whether India, that is Bharat, becomes a developed country by 2047 depends not only on what happens in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, its most advanced cities, or in Gujarat or Delhi — though these engines are crucial to pull India forward. Equally important will be whether the bogies at the back of the train, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India’s poorest states, and slow-growing West Bengal, together constituting a third of India’s population (460 million) remain a drag or transform into a back engine propelling India’s economy forward. The future of India, ironically, lies very much in the plains formed

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com