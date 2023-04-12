India's G20 opportunities

This year is India’s moment on the world stage as it steers the G20 presidency with widespread expectations of its ability to build consensus, even as differences persist due to geopolitical tensions. V Srinivas’s erudite book G20@2023: The Roadmap to Indian Presidency puts the spotli

Logic dictates that in an increasingly interdependent 21st century, common approaches and collective actions are imperative for tackling global challenges that have consequential impact on other parts of the world. The G20, representing 85 per cent of global gross domestic product, 75 per cent of global trade and two-thirds of the global population, can take on this mantle of responsibility to shape the global discourse and put in place a programme of action for addressing those challenges. It draws its heft from wider representation, beyond its permanent 20 members, including an equal number of invitees from developing countries and international organisations.