India's industrial strategy is feeding big business, but not growth

Luigi Zingales of the Chicago Booth Business School argues that we should support “pro-market” policies that improve the functioning and fairness of markets, and oppose “pro-business” policies that serve special interests, restrict competition, and impose huge costs on taxpayers. The need to promote pro-market rather than pro-business policies goes all the way back to Adam Smith.

India has bet not just on detrimental pro-business policies to drive its industrial development, but also on pro-big business policies. India’s industry is becoming increasingly concentrated with the Big Five gaining ground not only at the expense of overall industry, but even at the