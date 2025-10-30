India's Labour Codes: Transformative step towards inclusive economic growth

Land and labour are foundational to India’s growth — while land drives infrastructure and industrial development, labour fuels productivity and inclusion. In this context, India’s new Labour Codes mark a transformative step, consolidating 29 laws into a modern, unified framework that ensures clarity, consistency, and equity in the world of work.

For workers, the Codes promise stronger social protection, safer workplaces, and wider access to formal benefits, while businesses benefit from simplified compliance, flexibility in workforce management, and a level playing field across sectors. While the ultimate impact will depend on the quality of implementation, these Codes mark a decisive