Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's Labour Codes: Transformative step towards inclusive economic growth

India's Labour Codes: Transformative step towards inclusive economic growth

If we implement with speed, transparency and collaboration, the Codes can anchor India's next growth chapter

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes
premium

Representative Picture

Chandrajit Banerjee
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Land and labour are foundational to India’s growth — while land drives infrastructure and industrial development, labour fuels productivity and inclusion. In this context, India’s new Labour Codes mark a transformative step, consolidating 29 laws into a modern, unified framework that ensures clarity, consistency, and equity in the world of work.
 
For workers, the Codes promise stronger social protection, safer workplaces, and wider access to formal benefits, while businesses benefit from simplified compliance, flexibility in workforce management, and a level playing field across sectors. While the ultimate impact will depend on the quality of implementation, these Codes mark a decisive
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : labour reforms labour Law Labour Ministry economic growth BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon