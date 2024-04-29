India’s West Asia security dynamics

We are now in the seventh month of the Israel-Hamas war, and there is no end in sight. There is no end in sight because the political survival of the Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, rests on the continuation of the war and its escalation into a regional conflict. The aerial bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 and the killing of several senior officers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards present on the premises was a calculated and cynical attempt to provoke Iranian retaliation.

While further escalation has been contained, thanks to US intervention and Iranian restraint, attention has been