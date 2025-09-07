India's startup dreams will only flourish if we nurture the VC ecosystem

I struggle to deal with the number of calls I receive from various state and central government officials inviting me to speak at conferences on startups being organised by them. The ones I attend each typically have a few hundred college students eagerly listening all day to speeches and presentations from entrepreneurs like me, as well as senior government officials.

Reflecting on these meetings, I can’t help but wonder why and how startups entered the typical business fashion cycles that we have lived through: The Green Revolution in the 1960s, the era of the public sector as a saviour in