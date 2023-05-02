India tracking through earnings calls

While people watching the corporate scene didn’t think much about this omission, if you can call it that, it did make one reflect more on the significance of what is said and what is left unsaid in these quarterly events. Logically, the earnings calls are meant for investors and shareholders, and what they should look for in the compa

At a time when India is seen as a bright spot on the global business map, every detail matters. Therefore, it’s no surprise that earnings calls of top multinational companies are watched with utmost care to determine their level of interest in India. Against this backdrop, the recent January- March 2023 earnings call of Amazon disappointed those looking for a bright commentary on India. There was no mention of India at all in the Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce major’s earnings call a few days ago. In this quarterly summit of company management, prominent analysts and investors, India scored a zero by way of mention.