Indian economy expected to follow its natural course of modest growth

With the Indian economy and markets, if you are too pessimistic, you will miss an opportunity; we saw this starting from the middle of 2022 until now, when growth has been strong across the board and stocks have shot up in unison. However, once the cycle has turned, if you start to extrapolate, believing in new policies, ministerial claims, and selective positive anecdotes, all amplified by social media, you will be frustrated. In the absence of structural changes, the pendulum of growth starts to swing back to normal and over to the other side. This is perhaps what is happening