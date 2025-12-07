Indians find shield against fraud: Second bank account for daily use

As digital banking expands in India, so too does fraud. An amount of ₹3,207 crore was lost in 582,000 cases of cyber fraud from FY20 to FY24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The year-on-year increase in both incidents and losses is significant:

Cases nearly quadrupled from 75,800 in FY23 to 292,800 in FY24. Total loss more than tripled from ₹421.4 crore in FY23 to ₹2,054.6 crore in FY24. These numbers highlight the escalating risk in digital banking.

Business leaders and policymakers are educating consumers about financial fraud in