Indians make up 20% of TIME 100 AI list, but their impact in India unclear

Ninety-one members of the Time 100 AI 2024 list were not on last year’s list, an indication of just how quickly the field of artificial intelligence (AI) is changing. Just two months after Time launched last year’s list, all of us witnessed one of the most dramatic recent events in the business world, a moment that drew the world’s attention to the individuals leading AI. In November 2023, OpenAI’s board shocked the industry by firing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman amid questions about his integrity. After his subsequent return to the company, Mr Altman was recognised