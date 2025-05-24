Indians must eschew prejudice if they want the 'narrative' on their side

No, it isn’t the N-word for nuclear weapons. National Interest shies from such simplicity or predictability and searches for complexity. That’s why our N-word this week is “narrative”, an expression so clichéd that I have banned it in successive newsrooms, unless, of course, narrative is what we are talking about.

The murmurs started immediately after the Pahalgam outrage. Why is the world not upbraiding Pakistan? That complaint became a clamour with Operation Sindoor. Why is nobody saying “well done”? The Western media were the usual suspects. Why aren’t they acknowledging our armed forces’ successes? How dare they equivocate or suggest