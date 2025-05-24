Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Indians must eschew prejudice if they want the 'narrative' on their side

Indians must eschew prejudice if they want the 'narrative' on their side

Victimhood is often seductive and we have cultivated it into some kind of a chronic disease across generations. There are, however, many problems with this proposition

India, India flag
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

No, it isn’t the N-word for nuclear weapons. National Interest shies from such simplicity or predictability and searches for complexity. That’s why our N-word this week is “narrative”, an expression so clichéd that I have banned it in successive newsrooms, unless, of course, narrative is what we are talking about.
 
The murmurs started immediately after the Pahalgam outrage. Why is the world not upbraiding Pakistan? That complaint became a clamour with Operation Sindoor. Why is nobody saying “well done”? The Western media were the usual suspects. Why aren’t they acknowledging our armed forces’ successes? How dare they equivocate or suggest
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Shekhar Gupta National Interest Nuclear energy India-Pakistan conflict Operation Sindoor Political narratives

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon