Indira's India & Modi's Bharat: A comparative look at two political eras

On the day that Narendra Modi won his third term in June 2024, it was inevitable that this year he would become India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, surpassing Indira Gandhi (January 24, 1966 to March 24, 1977). It also became inevitable, therefore, that around this time in 2025, the season of Modi vs Indira comparisons will begin. Let me be the first, or among the first, off the block.

First of all, we need to look at the larger political realities in which each came to power and the challenges to their authority. Then we will assess