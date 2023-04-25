close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Inflation and its discontents

Central banks are incapable of dealing with the political and economic outcomes of inflation, and the sooner this is recognised, the less dangerous the consequences will be going forward

Rathin Roy
Compared to the wholesale price index-based inflation rate of 13.1 per cent in India, the EU’s producer price index-based inflation was 30.6 per cent
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Inflation only matters when the prices of goods and services increase more than incomes. If inflation went up by 10 per cent and the income of every household went up by 10 per cent, then there would be little concern on the domestic front (though if prices went up in only one country then that would have cross-border and exchange rate effects). Hence, inflation is fundamentally a distributional phenomenon, something that is well-recognised by Keynesian economists.
Unfortunately, the contemporary analytical framework used to tackle the problem — inflation targeting — does not recognise this. It views inflation principally as a supply-side phenomenon. To do this, it has to define the “potential output” of an economy. In a developed country this is the full employment (of all resources) level of output; in emerging economies, the definition tends to be more normative and astrological. The “output gap” is defined as the differen
Or

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Inflation kept MPC occupied in 2022, but may not hurt growth for now

Fraternity, prosperity and polarisation

The macro-fiscal question

Conflict and inflation: Indian realities

No reform without change

Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements

Get real with targets

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Next step for the infotech boom

How to build your personal brand

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Topics : Inflation economy Central banks UK

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Turning the clock back

remittance
3 min read
Premium

Get real with targets

exports, trade, trade policy
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Consumer sentiments
5 min read
Premium

Next step for the infotech boom

Illustration
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Consumer sentiments
5 min read
Premium

Get real with targets

exports, trade, trade policy
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon