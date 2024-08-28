Inflation targeting: Why modifying the approach may be counterproductive

India adopted inflation targeting (IT) in September 2016. The government announced a 4 per cent consumer price index (CPI) headline inflation target, within an upper limit of 6 per cent and a lower limit of 2 per cent. The inflation target and band are revisited every five years. The government constituted a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), consisting of three ex-officio members from the Reserve Bank of India and three external members. The first MPC completed its term four years ago, and in September this year, a second MPC will complete its term.

For the most part,