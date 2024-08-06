Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inflation targeting without food is no solution

While the interests of famers need to be protected, it would further complicate monetary and macroeconomic management

food inflation
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Janak Raj
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
The Economic Survey (ES) of 2023-24, released recently, has suggested exploring whether India’s inflation targeting framework should focus on the inflation rate excluding food, as farmers are prevented from benefitting from rising prices. It argues that short-term monetary tools to address inflation caused by supply constraints may be counterproductive. This suggestion raises some crucial issues.

First, it is true that monetary policy is a tool for demand management and it has no influence on an increase in food inflation. However, monetary policy has a critical role in reining in the “second-round effects” of high and persistent food inflation. 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Avoiding quota dystopia

Mistaken notice

Search for competition

RBI monetary policy: The tide is turning

Best of BS Opinion: Judicial delays: An economic burden, Hasina's hubris

Topics : Economic Survey BS Opinion Wholesale food inflation food inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon