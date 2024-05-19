Inheritance tax: An idea doomed to failure

The discussion on inheritance tax in the media reminded me of the story titled The Great Sermon Handicap by my favourite author P G Wodehouse. In the story, the owner of a priceless family heirloom — a silver cow creamer — steals it himself intending to sell it to a rich American collector. It’s a complicated plot with many misunderstandings typical of Wodehouse’s work. Bertie Wooster and his butler Jeeves get involved. Ultimately, Jeeves rescues Bertie with his superior intellect and problem-solving skills. The story is set against the backdrop of the ruinous estate duties prevailing in Britain then. There

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper