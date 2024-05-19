Inheritance tax: An idea doomed to failure

The discussion on inheritance tax in the media reminded me of the story titled The Great Sermon Handicap by my favourite author P G Wodehouse. In the story, the owner of a priceless family heirloom — a silver cow creamer — steals it himself intending to sell it to a rich American collector. It’s a complicated plot with many misunderstandings typical of Wodehouse’s work. Bertie Wooster and his butler Jeeves get involved. Ultimately, Jeeves rescues Bertie with his superior intellect and problem-solving skills. The story is set against the backdrop of the ruinous estate duties prevailing in Britain then. There
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper