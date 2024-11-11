Insolvency law must protect homebuyers, avoid complex resolution process

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), much like insolvency law in any jurisdiction, revolves around the debtor-creditor relationship. Simply put, a creditor is someone who has lent money, while a debtor is someone who has borrowed it. When the debtor fails to service its debt, the insolvency process is triggered. What sets the IBC apart is its classification of creditors into two broad types. The first is financial creditors (FCs), such as banks and financial institutions, that have lent money and, in most cases, charge interest on the amounts lent. The second is operational creditors (OCs), who have not