Interim Budget indicates the way forward

The well crafted and relatively short Interim Budget speech by the Finance Minister is a confirmation of the government’s belief that its strategy of higher public expenditure in infrastructure development and welfare measures are working well, and in the near future that is the way to go. ‘The economy is doing well’, said the Finance Minister.

The highlight of the Interim Budget is the proposal to reduce the fiscal deficit next year to 5.1 per cent of the GDP in full confidence that the rising revenues, especially the tax revenues, will help meet that target, despite increasing outlays on capital expenditure