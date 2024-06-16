To support fresh disbursements, NaBFID has lined up a Rs 20,000 crore credit line from multiple banks. Talks are also ongoing with a few multilateral agencies for long-term funds

From his cabin on the 15th floor of The Capital building at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, KV Kamath, chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), is within touching distance of the headquarters of ICICI Bank Ltd, which he headed until 2009. For six years thereafter, until 2015, he was the chairman of the bank, with which its parent, ICICI Ltd, had merged.

He may feel